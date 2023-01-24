Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 477,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,183. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

