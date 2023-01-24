Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $78.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.5 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.