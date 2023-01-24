Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $78.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.
H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.5 %
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.
