Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.96. 959,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

