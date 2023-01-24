Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 692,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,125. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

