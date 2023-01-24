Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,820 iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 206.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IGRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 32,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.
