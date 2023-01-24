Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,432 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 10,553,931 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.