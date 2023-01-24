Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,432 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 10,553,931 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.