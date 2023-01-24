Detalus Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 2,455,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,059,148. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

