Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,825,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

