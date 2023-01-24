Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. 612,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,323. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

