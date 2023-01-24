DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,302.26

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,302.26 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

