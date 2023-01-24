DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $2,714.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00383262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

