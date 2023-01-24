Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.55. 353,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.