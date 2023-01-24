Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DBTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 15,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,434. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.36. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

