DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,488. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

