DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.76 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00009931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $72.76 million and $318,506.84 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,040,096 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.34356574 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $331,604.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

