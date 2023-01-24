DataHighway 1-Day Volume Hits $335,107.37 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $73.84 million and approximately $335,107.37 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,039,480 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.34356574 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $331,604.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/."

