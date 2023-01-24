Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.46.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

