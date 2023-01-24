Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 3.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 82,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,550,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

