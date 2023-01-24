DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Down 4.3 %

Toast stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,698. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356,016 shares of company stock worth $169,711,840. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toast by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.