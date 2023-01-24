D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $97.29, with a volume of 384952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.52. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

