Cypress Capital Group Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,068.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,453.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.