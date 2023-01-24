CyberDragon Gold Tops One Day Volume of $145,709.35 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $145,709.35 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00412256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.74 or 0.28937305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00592081 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

