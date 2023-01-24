CX Institutional Purchases 6,895 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5,794.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 876,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $490.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $623.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

