cVault.finance Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,208.08 or 0.27098001 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $62.08 million and $3,587.97 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

