Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 679,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68. Cutera has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.