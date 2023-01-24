Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $65.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

