Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
