Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

