Curve DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $735.34 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $735.34 million and $104.00 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00409981 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,595.40 or 0.28777652 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00592345 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,890,009,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,633,308 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

