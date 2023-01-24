Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 194,394 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 229.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 645,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 62,782 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

NYSE AIV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

