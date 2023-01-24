Crypto International (CRI) One Day Volume Hits $160,001.25

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Crypto International has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $160,001.25 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto International alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43755333 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $132,236.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.