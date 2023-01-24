Crypterium Market Cap Tops $16.42 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $3.13 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 101.9% against the US dollar.



Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

