Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 653,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,938. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

