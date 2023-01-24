Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.
Crown Castle Price Performance
Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 653,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,938. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Crown Castle
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.