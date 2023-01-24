Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crown Castle

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.