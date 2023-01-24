CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2023 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 1/18/2023 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00.
- 1/5/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.
- 12/14/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $205.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $237.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $275.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $234.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $175.00.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $160.00.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $175.00.
- 11/30/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $175.00.
- 11/28/2022 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. 3,190,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,706. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -136.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
