CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Up 5.7%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 64,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 72,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

