CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 789,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,857. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.