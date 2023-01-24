Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.68.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

