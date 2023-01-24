Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €46.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ETR:BAS opened at €52.57 ($57.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.27. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

