Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($32.19) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Craneware Stock Performance

CRWRF stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Craneware has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware Plc engages in the provision of software and support services for the healthcare industry. Its services and solutions include patient engagement, charge capture and pricing, claims analysis, revenue recovery and retention, and cost analytics. The company was founded by William Gordon Craig and Keith Neilson on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

