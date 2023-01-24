Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Cowen Trading Down 0.1 %

COWN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 204,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

