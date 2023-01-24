CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $78.75. 1,555,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

