Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,597. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.