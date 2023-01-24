Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 245,919 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,919 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 58.5% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.91. 1,573,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.