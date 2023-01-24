CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 6,548 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.04.

CONX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of CONX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 688,173 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CONX by 814.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONX by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,984,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 572,110 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,058,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

