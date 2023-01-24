Contrasting Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reelcause and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Symbotic has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Symbotic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Reelcause.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reelcause and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Symbotic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $593.31 million 14.73 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.49

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

Risk & Volatility

Reelcause has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic beats Reelcause on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

