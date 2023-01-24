Contrasting Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.84, suggesting that its share price is 684% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Heliogen has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.79%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Heliogen $8.80 million 13.04 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heliogen beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.