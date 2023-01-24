Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $25,100.14 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410669 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.58 or 0.28825963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00590422 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

