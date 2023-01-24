ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,560,000 after purchasing an additional 595,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,086,000 after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.77. 565,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

