Conflux (CFX) Price Up 12% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Conflux has a market cap of $64.83 million and $9.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00389583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00760055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00097200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00573979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00192503 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02996012 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,810,970.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

