Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNCE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

